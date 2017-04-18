I built a programmable 8-bit computer from scratch on breadboards using only simple logic gates. I documented the whole project in a series of YouTube videos and on this web site. For an introduction:

Background

If you’re interested in seeing the computer in action to get a sense of what it can do, check out these videos:

If you want to dive into the details of how the computer works and understand it from first principles, but are a little unsure of how transistors and logic gates work (or just want a refresher), here’s a few videos to serve as an introduction:

Computer modules

The computer is composed of several modules, each of which performs just a few basic functions. Check out these posts for more detailed information on building each module:

Complete parts list

Here’s a complete parts list of everything I used to build the breadboard computer. The total cost works out to roughly $150-$200 USD depending on what breadboards you use and how much you end up paying for shipping.

There’s no right way to do this project. There are tons of substitutions and other approaches which will work just as well (or better), so if you want to build something similar and can’t find all the parts, try to figure out what the missing part does and find a different way of doing it. It might not work the first time, but you’ll learn a ton from trying to figure out why.

Quantity Description Approx. cost each Approx. total cost Sources Modules 14 Breadboard $3 - $8 $36 - $96 Amazon All 1 22 AWG Solid Tinned-Copper Hook-Up Wire $18.00 $18.00 Amazon Jameco All 9 1kΩ resistor $0.04 $0.36 Digikey Amazon CLK, RAM, OUT 8 10kΩ resistor $0.04 $0.32 Digikey Amazon BUS 2 100kΩ resistor $0.04 $0.08 Digikey Amazon CLK, OUT 8 470Ω resistor $0.04 $0.32 Digikey Amazon BUS 1 1MΩ resistor $0.04 $0.04 Digikey Amazon CLK 1 1MΩ potentiometer $2.50 $2.50 Digikey Amazon CLK 6 0.01µF capacitor $0.15 $0.90 Digikey Amazon CLK, RAM, OUT 2 0.1µF capacitor $0.18 $0.36 Digikey Amazon CLK 1 1µF capacitor $0.71 $0.71 Digikey Amazon CLK 4 555 timer IC $0.41 $1.64 Digikey Ebay CLK, OUT 1 74LS00 (Quad NAND gate) $0.50 $0.50 Digikey Ebay RAM 5 74LS04 (Hex inverter) $0.50 $2.50 Digikey Ebay CLK, RAM, CONT 2 74LS08 (Quad AND gate) $0.50 $1.00 Digikey Ebay CLK, OUT 1 74LS32 (Quad OR gate) $0.50 $0.50 Digikey Ebay CLK 1 74LS76 (Dual JK flip-flop) $2.00 $2.00 Ebay OUT 2 74LS86 (Quad XOR gate) $0.50 $1.00 Digikey Ebay ALU 1 74LS138 (3-to-8 line decoder) $0.50 $0.50 Ebay CONT 1 74LS139 (Dual 2-line to 4-line decoder) $0.50 $0.50 Ebay OUT 4 74LS157 (Quad 2-to-1 line data selector) $0.50 $2.00 Ebay RAM 4 74LS161 (4-bit synchronous binary counter) $0.50 $2.00 Ebay PC, CONT 7 74LS173 (4-bit D-type register) $1.00 $7.00 Ebay REG, RAM 2 74LS189 (64-bit random access memory) $1.50 $3.00 Ebay RAM 6 74LS245 (Octal bus transceiver) $0.50 $3.00 Ebay REG, ALU, RAM, PC 1 74LS273 (Octal D flip-flop) $0.50 $0.50 Ebay OUT 2 74LS283 (4-bit binary full adder) $2.00 $4.00 Ebay ALU 4 28C16 EEPROM $6.00 $24.00 Ebay OUT, CONT 2 Double-throw toggle switch $3.80 $7.60 Amazon CLK, RAM 2 Momentary 6mm tact switch $2.50 $5.00 Amazon CLK, RAM 1 8-position DIP switch $0.50 $0.50 Amazon Ebay RAM 1 4-position DIP switch $0.50 $0.50 Ebay RAM 41 Red LED $0.05 $2.05 Amazon Ebay BUS, REG, ALU, RAM 20 Yellow LED $0.05 $1.00 Amazon Ebay REG, RAM, CONT 11 Green LED $0.05 $0.55 Amazon Ebay RAM, PC, CONT 22 Blue LED $0.05 $1.10 Amazon Ebay CLK, REG, CONT 4 Common cathode 7-segment display $0.75 $3.00 Amazon Ebay OUT

Additionally, I used an Arduino Nano and two 74HC595 shift registers to build a simple EEPROM programmer to program the 28C16 EEPROMs used in the output module and control logic.

Breadboards

A note on breadboards: You can get them from lots of places for different prices. The best quality I’ve found is the BB830 by BusBoard Prototype Systems. I get them on Amazon, but they’re not cheap. (If you’re paying less than $7-8 USD each, you’re probably getting a fake.)

Lower quality, cheaper breadboards will probably work just fine (and save a bunch of money if you’re buying ~12 of them). The biggest differences include inadequate funneling on each hole, making it harder to properly insert components (this can vary a lot, from not a big deal to useless); inconsistent coloring (i.e., several breadboards, even ordered at the same time, are different shades of white); confusing labeling (e.g., numbers not lining up with holes); and warping (i.e., the breadboard doesn’t sit completely flat). Most of those aren’t deal-breakers, and if something doesn’t work right, look on the bright side: you get to troubleshoot it and learn more 🙂

